Body Found Shot, Dumped In Rural Crawford County Cemetery

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene where a body was found shot and dumped in a rural cemetery.

Ron Brown, Crawford County sheriff, confirmed that a body found in the Dripping Springs Cemetery off Highway 26 in the Uniontown area about midway between Cedarville and Van Buren.

The person had been shot, Brown said.

Deputies were called to the cemetery after 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

The cemetery is located at the intersection of Dripping Springs Trail and Springwood Lane.

