ArDOT Installing ‘Slower Traffic Keep Right’ Signs On Arkansas Roadways

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Move over left lane drivers, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that it will be installing new signs on Arkansas roadways.

The signs are meant to remind drivers of a state law that prevents vehicles from continuous travel in the left lane on a multi-lane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic.

According to Arkansas State Police, the Impeding Traffic Law states that you must drive on the right side of the roadway, aka. the right lane.