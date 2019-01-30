ArDOT Installing ‘Slower Traffic Keep Right’ Signs On Arkansas Roadways

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Move over left lane drivers, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that it will be installing new signs on Arkansas roadways.
The signs are meant to remind drivers of a state law that prevents vehicles from continuous travel in the left lane on a multi-lane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic.
According to Arkansas State Police, the Impeding Traffic Law states that you must drive on the right side of the roadway, aka. the right lane.
Impeding traffic falls under Arkansas Law:
27-51-301. Vehicles to be driven on right side of roadway.
(a) Upon all roadways of sufficient width, a vehicle shall be driven upon the right half of the roadway, except as follows:
(1) When overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction under the rules governing that movement;
(2) When the right half of a roadway is closed to traffic while under construction or repair;
(3) Upon a roadway divided into three (3) marked lanes for traffic under the rules applicable thereon; or
(4) Upon a roadway designated and signposted for one-way traffic.
(b) Motor vehicles shall not be operated continuously in the left lane of a multi-lane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic.