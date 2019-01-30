Arkansas Senate Backs Bid For Constitutional Convention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved an effort to join other states in asking for a national convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The Senate on Tuesday approved by a 19-13 vote a resolution calling for a convention of the states to take up amendments imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s powers and imposing term limits on Congress.

The proposal would need at least 33 other states to agree for a convention to be held, and 38 states to ratify the amendments. The proposal has passed in at least 12 other states. Conservatives in other states have been pushing for similar resolutions, while opponents have said they’re afraid of what such a convention would do.

The resolution now heads to the House.