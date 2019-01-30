Barling Elementary School Placed On Temporary Lockdown Wednesday

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — The Barling Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday (Jan. 30) afternoon following a domestic dispute at a home across the street from the school involving a gun.

Zena Featherston Marshall, a spokesperson with Fort Smith Public Schools, told 5NEWS the lockdown started around 1 p.m.

Barling Police Chief Jerry Foley said a parole absconder was across the street from the school. He said that they received a tip from a caller that the suspect was inside the home with a gun and wouldn’t let family members leave.

The Barling Elementary School was put on a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.

Foley said officers are still searching for a gun, but the suspect is in custody and on his way to the Sebastian County Jail.

No one was injured during the incident.