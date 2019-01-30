× Fire Destroys Kitchen Of Acapulco Restaurant In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale firefighters put out a fire at a local restaurant early Wednesday and were able to keep other businesses in the building from catching fire as well.

Matt Bagley, public information officer for the Springdale Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the Acapulco Restaurant at 1602 E. Robinson Ave. about 2:30 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the restaurant.

Bagley said firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes and managed to keep the fire from spreading to any of the other 11 businesses in the complex.

Two engines, an ambulance, a ladder truck and the battalion chief responded to the scene, as is standard practice with any commercial fire, Bagley said. Firefighters wrapped up about two hours after arriving.

Bagley said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen, but firefighters were able to keep it from completely gutting the restaurant.

“It appears the damage is confined to the kitchen and part of the dining room,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.