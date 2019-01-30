Fort Smith Police Department Says 911 Lines Temporarily Down, Rerouting Calls To Non-Emergency Line

UPDATE: Fort Smith Police say their 911 system is back up and running without issues.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police Department says if you call 911 in Fort Smith it will go to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police Department, a fiber optic cable for the 911 call system went down around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 30).

Mitchell said they are trying to fix the problem at the moment, but do not know when it will be entirely up and running again.

If you need to contact the Fort Smith Police Department, please call 479-709-5100 until the 911 line is fixed.