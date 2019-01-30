Hobbs State Park Hosting Star Party

HOBBS STATE PARK, Ark. (KFSM) — Grab your binoculars and head to Hobbs State Park for a Star Party.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 2) Astronomy fans can gather together at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Director, Kent Marts, will share the reasons why starting with binoculars may be right for you and will provide some valuable tips and tricks when using binoculars.

Marts will explain why you don’t need a telescope to enjoy what the night sky has to offer.

What to bring if you can:

– Binoculars

– Folding chair – one per person

– Star chart (if you have one)

– Flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon)

The event is free and to learn more you can visit Sugar Creek Astronomical Society’s Facebook Group.