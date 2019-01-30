× Man Arrested After Allegedly Pistol Whipping A Family Member, Ripping Part Of Their Ear

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a family member in the face with a pistol and tearing a piece of their ear from a bite.

Ethan Hetherington was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 29) and is facing charges of residential burglary, domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family or household member and the unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a preliminary report.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:42 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in progress in Fayetteville. The victim told police Ethan arrived at his residence at 6 a.m. demanding $20 for transportation to Ozark Guidance to seek help.

The man provided Ethan with $10 through the front door. The victim told police Ethan then became irate when he would not give him the full $20 and pushed his way into his home.

Ethan retreated to a room inside the residence. The victim then retrieved a revolver from under his pillow and told Ethan he needed to live his home.

A struggle over the revolver started, causing the firearm to discharge.

Ethan gained control over the revolver and began striking the victim in the face with the grip of the gun, a report states.

Both the victim and the suspect were on the floor when Ethan bit the man on his left ear. A piece of the victim’s ear was torn from the bite.

Ethan then stood up and pointed the revolver at the victim. He then fired the gun, aiming near the victim’s head.

The victim then fled to a neighbor’s residence yelling for help. His face and ear were bleeding from injuries caused by Ethan.

Ethan was located at the residence by officers and was arrested. He was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond has been set at $25,000.