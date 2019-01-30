× Man Arrested On Assault Charges After Victim Claims He Hit Her, Causing SUV To Crash Into Creek

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police arrested a Hindsville man after they say he assaulted a woman and caused her to wreck her vehicle in a creek.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Morgon John Hewes, 21, of Hindsville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic battery.

Police were dispatched to the Cornerstone Apartments about 8:53 p.m. on Tuesday on a call of an attempted robbery. Police found an SUV near the low-water bridge with its hazard lights on and its nose face-down in the creek, the affidavit said.

Police talked to the female victim, who said Hewes had hit her and caused her to wreck her SUV in the creek, the affidavit said. The officer saw swelling and redness on the woman’s right eye, he said.

The woman told police she and Hewes were arguing while he was driving when he stopped near the low-water bridge and turned off the headlights. She said he struck her in the eye, then told her he was going to “handle her” and that “nobody would ever see her again,” the affidavit said. The woman told police Hewes had threatened her life several times over the last couple of weeks.

The woman told police that Hewes got out of the vehicle, and she slid over into the driver’s seat in an attempt to get away. She said he grabbed the door handle and steering wheel and caused her to drive into the ravine, striking several trees, and into the creek, the affidavit said.

While the victim was telling her story, another officer found Hewes near West Wedington Drive and Porter Road and detained him. The second officer said Hewes admitted to hitting the woman and causing the wreck, the affidavit said.

Hewes was taken to the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday (Feb. 1) at 12:45 p.m.