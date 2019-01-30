× Man Injured In Springdale Hit And Run Dies, Family Says

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Marshallese man who was critically injured Jan. 14 in a hit-and-run crash in Springdale has died.

Jeen John, 23, was struck at 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 14 near Fern’s Valley Loop and Arkansas 264 by a motorist who left the scene. Officers found John laying near the highway.

He was rushed to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale and placed on life support. He was taken off life support last week and died about 5 a.m. today (Jan. 30), the family said. His death was confirmed by Lt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

John leaves behind a 1-year-old child.

Police say the motorist who struck John was identified as Race Skyler Fuller, 28, of Lowell. He was arrested on Jan. 22 after turning himself in to authorities. He was charged at the time with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class D felony, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuller is currently free on $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Benton County Circuit Court on March 4.

Taylor said it would be up to the prosecutor as to whether the charges would be changed against Fuller or whether new charges would be added in the wake of John’s death.