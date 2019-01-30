Opposition Group Against Temporary Sales Tax For US Marshals Museum Address Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A proposed one-cent temporary sales tax increase to benefit the completion of the U.S. Marshals Museum is causing some controversy in Fort Smith.

The tax would support the U.S. Marshals Museum and would be in effect from July 2019 to March 2020.

Residents will get the chance to vote on the issue during a special election on March 12, 2019.

Now there's organized opposition against the sales tax increase, and a news conference was held Wednesday (Jan. 30) to address their concerns.

"What they wanna do is just short circuit the process and put the monkey on the taxpayers back, and that's just wrong. They want us to pay for their project, and they want us to be left holding the bag if this thing goes down the tubes," Attorney Joey McCutchen said during the news conference.

The opposition group is hosting a meeting on Thursday (Jan. 31) starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library.

Representatives with the Marshals Museum will be meeting ahead of the special election in March. There are community meetings scheduled for Feb. 13 at the Senior Center on Cavanaugh and Feb. 26 at MLK Park.

Watch Wednesday's full press conference on the 5NEWS Facebook page.