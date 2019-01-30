Pea Ridge Fire Chief Resigns After 5 Years

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fire Chief Jamie Baggett resigns after holding the position for five years.

Baggett made the announcement in a Facebook post and said “This decision hasn’t come lightly and has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to do. I will be moving down to the level of Firefighter/Paramedic, so I will still be around Pea Ridge.”

He said effective immediately all fire department related issues will be done through Dino Collins.

“Thank you for all the support I have received and I look forward to a bright future,” said Baggett.

The reason for the resignation is still unclear.