Prosecutor: No Plea Deal For Oklahoma Teen In Fatal Shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A prosecutor says there are no plans to offer a plea deal to a 17-year-old charged with fatally shooting a man and raping an 81-year-old woman.

The Tulsa World reports that at a preliminary hearing Tuesday for Deonte James Green, Judge Kelly Greenough said she isn’t inclined to accept a plea deal.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray replied he doesn’t intend to offer a deal. Griffin said the only plea would be a bind plea, which is made without an agreed upon sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.

Green was 16 when prosecutors say he fatally shot Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and raped an 81-year-old woman on Oct. 1, 2017, three days after his release from jail for property crimes.

Green is charged as an adult and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, rape and other charges.