Several Northwest Arkansas Cities Ranked Safest In The State

ARKANSAS, (KFSM) — With low crime rates across the state, our area made up half of the top ten safest cities in Arkansas in a recent study.

Multiple cities across Northwest Arkansas made alarmdot.org's top ten list of safest cities in the state.

The study was created by comparing data - the number of violent crimes and property crimes committed within the year in the state.

Bella Vista topped the chart in the number one spot and Bella Vista resident Dorothy Niger says she is not surprised.

"What I always say is God pulled out all the stops when he created this part of the country and we are very blessed to live here," said Niger.

She and her husband enjoy everything their community has to offer, including the safe walking trails.

Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves says building connections within the community is key to creating a safe environment.

"What's most important for us is to build that relationship with the community so we work really hard here to have a positive relationship with the citizens," said Graves

Along with Bella Vista, top contenders include Centerton, Siloam Springs, Bentonville and Van Buren.

Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer says making the list can't be credited to one department and that the entire community played a part.

"Any time you're one of the seven safest cities in Arkansas that's a group effort that's a community effort and a city effort. All of the city departments the community we all own a piece of that," said Spicer.

Nearly 8,000 cities were considered when making the list this year. Bella Vista moved up two spots from last year.