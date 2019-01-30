× State Police Chase Stolen Car Suspect Through Arkansas, Capture Her In Oklahoma

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police and several other law enforcement agencies chased and eventually captured a suspected car thief Wednesday morning (Jan. 30).

Bill Sadler, public information officer with the Arkansas State Police, said State Police led the chase after the suspect was first spotted by Arkansas Highway Police.

The suspect is believed to have stolen at least three vehicles, Sadler said, including a sport utility vehicle that was stolen this morning and later recovered by police.

Highway Police spotted a second stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Kelley Highway, where a third vehicle had also been reported stolen.

The third vehicle, an Acura, was later spotted driving north on Interstate 540 by Highway Police, Sadler said.

Arkansas State Police picked up the chase at the U.S. 64D exit in Oklahoma and took over, Sadler said. The chase also involved Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputies out of Oklahoma.

The chase ended after Arkansas State Police performed a Precision Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the suspect, Sadler said. She was then arrested and taken to a Fort Smith hospital for evaluation.

Greg Cox, undersheriff with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, said the chase ended on Old Highway 64 near Moffett.

Cox identified the suspect as Britney Marie Putt, 19, of Austin, Arkansas. He said Putt likely would be transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center in Fort Smith to await charges.