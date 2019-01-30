× Van Buren Police Seeking Armed Robbery Suspect

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Jonathan Wear, public information officer, said police were looking for Fredrick Lamart Thomas, 23, who is also wanted by the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections for absconding.

Wear sad that on Monday (Jan. 28), about 4:23 p.m., Van Buren Police responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 1300 block of Mulberry Street. The victim told police that Thomas pointed a handgun at her and stole her prescription medications. He then left in a blue SUV, she said.

Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Wear said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.