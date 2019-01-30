× Warming Trend Is Underway

After a very cold morning on Wednesday, temperatures will climb each and every day leading into next week with the warmest days on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

This is Fayetteville… it appears the next big drop in temperatures will be with a cold front arriving around February 5th.

In the Greater Fort Smith area, we’ll see temperatures closing in on 70º before the front moves in on Thursday afternoon and evening.

At this point, it appears all of the next precipitation will be liquid.

-Garrett