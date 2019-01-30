× Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (WREG) — One lucky person in Arkansas woke up this morning a millionaire.

According to the Mega Millions website, a player in Arkansas matched five numbers and then added the Megaplier feature, bringing their total won to $2 million, our Memphis affiliate WREG reported Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear where the winning ticket was sold.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 10, 33, 53, 54,62 and 22.

No one won the big jackpot Tuesday night (Jan. 29), so the next estimated jackpot will be $125 million, or a cash option of $74.8 million. The next drawing is Friday (Feb. 1) at 10 p.m.

You can catch the MegaMillions drawings on 5NEWS after 5NEWS at 10 every Tuesday and Friday. You can also catch the Powerball drawings after 5NEWS at 10 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.