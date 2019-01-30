Womack Seeks Increased Support For Stump Dump Fire

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Congressman Steve Womack is reaching out for federal support to put out the stump dump fire in Bella Vista

Womack has asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) to review possible federal resources available to assist Bella Vista in extinguishing the fire on Trafalgar Road.

“I want to ensure the state of Arkansas has access to any and all resources – funding, experts logistic – that might be available to them through the federal government,” said Womack.

This week Congressman Womack sent a letter to EPA and FEMA to request information on what federal resources might be available to support emergency action plans related to resolving the fire.

The letter specifically asks what additional help federal agencies could possibly provide to assist Bella Vista residents and cites concerns with ongoing health hazards and the severity of the situation.

Here is the full letter: