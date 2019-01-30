Woman Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old-Boy In Siloam Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — A former Ozark Guidance Center employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Jan. 30) to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

Charity Allen Grace, 36, worked at the Ozark Guidance Center in Siloam Springs at the time of her arrest but has since been fired.

Allen-Grace was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years of probation.

The minor told police the assault happened at Grace's home in Siloam Springs in 2017.

Allen-Grace was arrested Feb. 16, 2018, in connection with second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child — both felonies.

The boy told police Allen-Grace groped him and rubbed her breasts on his face while he was visiting a friend at her home on North Broadway Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He said Allen-Grace walked around nude in front of him and asked him to comment on her appearance.

The boy said he also knew Allen-Grace from interacting with her at Ozark Guidance Center, but no abuse occurred at the center, according to the affidavit.