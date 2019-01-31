$5,000 Reward Offered For Information On Fayetteville Bank Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information about a bank robbery that happened in early December in Fayetteville.

Just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2018 the Centennial Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the bank and pointed a handgun at the teller. Police say the handgun had the letter “SS” above the trigger guard.

The teller handed the suspect about $9,000.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his thirties, between 5’6″ and 5’8″. He was wearing a heavy black coat, a hat with flaps and gray gloves.

The suspect also had a rough voice, was clean shaven and had “bad teeth.”

The robber got away on foot.

A reward of up to $5,000 will be provided for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555 or the FBI at 501-221-9100.