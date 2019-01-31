× Adventure Arkansas: Urban Forest Axe House

Break out the flannel and grab the boots, because for this week’s Adventure Arkansas we’re throwing it back to before technology. Axe throwing has been around for thousands of years. Today it’s a new, different, and popular sport. There’s only one axe throwing facility in the state of Arkansas, and that’s Urban Forest Axe House in Bentonville.

Meteorologist Sabrina Bates tested out her axe throwing skills, too. Check it out!

Urban Forest Axe House plans to start axe throwing leagues in February. They're also hoping to open another location in Northwest Arkansas soon. For more information on, click HERE.

-Sabrina

