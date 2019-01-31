× Boone County Searching For Missing Sex Offender

BOONE COUNTY (KFSM) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing sex offender.

Timothy William Miller is a Level 3 sex offender after being convicted in 1992 of engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, the sheriff department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office has been unable to find Miller, so they’re asking for the public’s help.

“Miller has multiple felony warrants for his arrest, which include failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements, having an incorrect physical address on his driver’s license, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief,” the sheriff’s office said.

Miller is described as about 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. He was last seen with shoulder-length hair and a mustache, but he has been known to have short hair.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department through their website at boonesheriff.com or by phone at (870) 741-8404.