Local Pizza Shops Preparing For The Super Bowl

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —Millions of Americans are preparing for Super Bowl parties on Sunday (Feb. 3), and a big part of that is selecting the right Pizza!

On average, 48 million Americans order takeout or delivery each Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Pizza Facts:

Around 12.5 million pizzas are purchased on Super Bowl Sunday.

People spend about $37 on pizza for their watch parties. The biggest spenders will be people between 35 to 44-years-old.

Pizza Hut is expecting to sell more than two-million pizzas on the big day.

Dominoes delivery drivers log about four miles on Super Bowl Sunday.

The number of pizzas sold during the Super Bowl spikes by 350%.

Pizza chains put a lot of effort into getting ready for hundreds of orders for the big game.

Local pizza joint Gusano's has locations in NWA and the River Valley.

They told 5NEWS they have to double their regular staff, just to keep up.

"The earliest kitchen guys hit the building at 8:00 a.m., so you know we're rolling pans by 8:30. So if we're gonna take like catering orders or whatever that early in the morning we're ready to make pizzas you know as early as like 9:00 a.m.," Bobby Lowe with Gusano's said.

If you plan to order pizza, it's your best bet to order it in advance!

You can watch Super Bowl LIII on Channel 5 on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.