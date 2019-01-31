Man In Video Wanted In Connection With Fayetteville Break-In, Credit Card Fraud

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video who is wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in and fraudulent credit card use.

The man is caught approaching a truck in a driveway and trying the door. He’s then seen walking down the sidewalk when the door didn’t open.

The man is described as a white male with a thin beard or goatee (no mustache) wearing khaki pants, a black or dark blue jacket and a gray stocking cap with what appears to be a head lamp on it. He was also wearing sand-colored sneakers with black toe tips. He was wearing black gloves with white on the backs and was carrying a black or dark blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Lindabury at (479) 587-3520.