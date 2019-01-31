Cause Of Pungent Smell Wafting Through Fort Smith Being Addressed By Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — If you step outside in the River Valley, especially the downtown Fort Smith area, you’re hit with a strong, stinky smell. 5NEWS has been getting numerous emails and calls about the issue, and we are getting to the bottom of it.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill has asked owners of the land in Crawford County where the smell is coming from to stop all cleanup operations until the wind calms down, and the owner of the property has agreed.

Crawford County Emergency Manager Brad Thomas confirmed the origin of the smell is property off Hale Farm Road, a dead end street between Highway 59 and Hollis Lake.

The source of the smell is a cleanup project in the Arkansas river bottoms. The new landowner is cleaning out some agricultural byproducts that apparently have been there for years. The smell is bad now because they’re taking out the byproducts and sludge, spreading it out to dry and will then remove it.

The owner has told the Mayor once the wind calms down and clean up operations resume, it will take about four days to compete.

We’ll have more on this tonight on your 5NEWS at 10.