Name A Cockroach After Your Ex For $2 This Valentine’s Day

Are you feeling spiteful this Valentine's Day? For just $2 you can name a cockroach after your ex.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in London is offering scorned lovers the chance to name a cockroach after their ex-“someone.”

They are highlighting these creatures through the “name a cockroach programme.”

You can choose to name a cockroach for yourself or name one for a friend.

The conservation is asking only for a first name and note that the name will not appear on the certificate unless you put it in the message box.

Your cockroaches name will appear on the roach board at the cockroach enclosure at the HCC.

For more information on how to take advantage of this Valentine’s Day offer, you can click here.