Proposed Bill Would Allow Domestic Abuse Victim To Apply For Temporary Concealed Carry License

ARKANSAS (KTVH) — State Senator Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) has proposed a bill that would allow victims of domestic abuse to apply for a temporary license to carry a concealed handgun.

In order to receive the temporary license, a person must complete the application, application fee and pass a background check as well as any other documentation needed.

If approved, the bill states that the training requirement "does not apply to a temporary license to carry a concealed handgun."

The temporary concealed carry license would only be valid for 45 days and cannot be reissued.

The legislation also proposes that the license would be issued "within one business day or as soon as practicable after the date of receipt."

Someone with the temporary license may convert it to a permanent license by completing the training requirement within the 45 days the license is active.

The bill has been sent to the Senate committee on city, county and local affairs.