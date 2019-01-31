Senator Boozman Tweets About More Jobs In Arkansas

ARKANSAS, (KFSM) — Senator John Boozman tweeted today (Jan. 31) about how Arkansas has added more jobs.

He said over 17,100 jobs have been added since Tax Reform was passed in the Senate.

“Simplifying the tax code in a significant way for the first time in 30 years is working,” said Boozman.

 