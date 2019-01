SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Springdale Water Utilities will be closing West Center Ave. for repairs.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 6 between Harris St. and Putnam St.

If you have any questions, contact Springdale Water Utilities at 479-751-5751.