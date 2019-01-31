Woman Arrested In Connection To The Death Of 2-Year-Old Arkansas Boy

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department has arrested another person in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Michelle Markham, 21, of Rover, Arkansas was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 2-year-old Remington Rainey in November 2018.

Markham has been charged with permitting the abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury or death, which is a class B felony.

Police say Markham turned herself in this afternoon (Jan. 31) after a warrant for her arrest had been issued.

Her bond was set at $100,000 dollars and she is set to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Chase Duane Mullins, the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, called Yell County dispatchers on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, to report that he had discovered Remington in his bedroom unresponsive, according to Chief Deputy John Foster. Foster says Mullins claimed he was the only adult at home when he found Remington, and that the boy’s mother was at work at the time.

Foster says the child was transported to Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville where he was pronounced dead.