Bentonville Girls Top Har-Ber
-
Bentonville Wins Fourth Straight As Tigers Top Har-Ber
-
Dauda, Bentonville Buries Har-Ber
-
Springdale Coach Reaches Milestone
-
Fayetteville Fights Past Scare To Handle Har-Ber
-
Late 3 Lifts Red Dogs Past Rival Har-Ber
-
-
Springdale Holds Off Har-Ber To Start 6A-West 3-0
-
Har-Ber Herald Article Investigating Football Players’ Transfers To Be Reposted Online
-
Har-Ber Forfeits Three Games Due To Ineligible Player
-
HS Newspaper Articles Pulled After Publishing Investigation Into Football Players’ Transfers
-
Suspended Arkansas School Paper Shares Censorship Concern
-
-
Bentonville Sophomore Shines Despite Late Introduction To Hoops
-
Springdale School Bus Involved In Fender-Bender Friday Morning; No One Hurt
-
Bentonville Girls Beat Down West In Rivalry Win