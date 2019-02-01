× Police: Rogers Man Raped, Photographed 12-Year-Old Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and taking nude photos of her.

Randolph Charette, 53, was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 30) in connection with two counts of rape, second-degree sexual assault and nine counts of computer child pornography — all felonies.

The girl said she’d allowed Charette to abuse her and take pictures because she was afraid of getting in trouble, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Charette said the girl was lying and denied the allegations during an interview with Rogers police, but couldn’t explain how the girl was photographed on sheets he owned, according to the affidavit.

Charette was being held Friday (Feb. 1) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, rape is a Class Y felony, which are the most serious crimes not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401