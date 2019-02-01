Cherokee Nation: Senator Warren Apologized For Trying To Prove Heritage With DNA Test
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KOTV) — The Cherokee Nation says Senator Elizabeth Warren has apologized for trying to use a DNA test to prove she has Native American ancestry.
The Democrat from Massachusetts ignited a storm of controversy in October when she released the results of a DNA test which she said proved a distant relative was at least partially Native American.
On Friday, February 1, 2019, the tribe released a statement saying Warren had apologized.
“Senator Warren has reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe,” Cherokee Nation’s Executive Director of Communications Julie Hubbard said. “We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests. We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.”
