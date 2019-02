Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTY LINE, Ark. (KFSM) — If you think you're having a fun night, think again.

The folks in County Line were having a "ball" tonight (Feb. 1) playing donkey basketball.

It was held at County Line High School, juniors against faculty members. At halftime they let kids try their hand at riding the donkeys from one side of the court to the other.

Tickets were $6 and all the money went towards the school's prom.

If you're wondering who won, it was the adults.