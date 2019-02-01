× Early Morning Fire Destroys Home Outside Of Gentry

GENTRY (KFSM) — Residents near Gentry lost their home in a fire early Friday morning (Feb. 1).

Firefighters were called out to the fire about 3:30 a.m. at 24132 Cherokee Road outside of Gentry off Highway 43.

The fire destroyed the home there, leaving the garage standing. The fire was out within an hour.

Gentry, Highfill, Decatur and Siloams Springs firefighters responded to the scene, as well as Northwest Health EMS first responders.

No injuries were reported, a first responder said.