× Elderly Couple Dies In Fire Near Muldrow

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — An elderly couple died in an overnight fire near Muldrow on Friday.

The fire started sometime after midnight at 108844 South 4735 Road near Muldrow, said Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

An elderly couple died in the blaze, Lane said. Their bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Lane said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Oklahoma Fire Marshal and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.