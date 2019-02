Punxsutawney Phil is about to make his yearly weather prediction for the next 6 weeks. How accurate is a groundhog that lives over 800 miles away for the state of Arkansas?

After going through the past 50 years of temperature and snowfall data for Fayetteville (KFYV) and Fort Smith (KFSM), here are the results:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: 32% Accurate

RIVER VALLEY: 40% Accurate

-Matt