Huntsville And St. Paul Schools Cancel Monday Classes Due To Mass Amount Of Sickness

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Huntsville and St. Paul schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 4 due to a mass amount of sickness throughout the district.

The school says there has been an excessive amount of students absent in all schools. They say employees are battling sicknesses as well.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, in the best interest of our students and employees, classes will not be held Monday,” said officials.

The school says it will be an AMI day, meaning it will not have to be made up.