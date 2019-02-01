× Is Your Arvest Go App Working? If Not, You May Not Be Alone

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arvest Bank said Friday (Feb. 1) some customers may be experiencing issues with Arvest Go, the bank’s mobile app.

“Our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” said Rob Keys, a bank spokesman.

“We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Launched in 2017, Arvest Go allows user to send secure messages or questions to Arvest regarding their account or transactions, and to further customize their app with personal profile photos, according to a news release.

The app also offers fingerprint login, a quick view of accounts, complete customization of layout and priority views, plus push notifications and calendar reminders for bills.