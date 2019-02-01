Local Super Bowl Predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The buzz around the Super Bowl has started and people are already trying to guess who will win in Sunday's match-up between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports fans on Dickson Street in Fayetteville have their own thoughts on how the game will go.

One local football fan said even though his team, the Tennessee Titans aren't making an appearance in this years game, he still couldn't be more excited to watch the big game.

"I just like watching football," Cole Weber said. "I love any football game and especially when it's the big game. The commercials are good too because they are funny."

Weber said he plans to throw a party of his own to celebrate the big game.

"We're going to make a bunch of food hopefully a bunch of people will bring a bunch of food because I'm not a very good cook, we'll probably drink some beers," said Weber.

Jacob Stone says his favorite team, the Denver Broncos, won't be playing but one of his favorite players is.

"Super Bowl Sunday I'm really looking forward to Tom Brady getting his sixth ring, I've been a fan of him all my life. I would just really like to see him get that sixth ring," said Stone.

The majority prediction from Dickson Street patrons is that the Patriots will come out on top this Sunday, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Kickoff for the big game will be on Channel 5 at 5:30 p.m. but Super Bowl coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.