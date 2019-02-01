Military Families Finally Recover Belongings After Tractor Trailer Fire in Mulberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM)- Four military families thought all their belongings were lost in a massive tractor-trailer fire in Mulberry but after a few weeks and several roadblocks, they have been able to recover those items.

The fire happened earlier this month when the tractor-trailer was driving through the area on I-40 in Mulberry.

The families were originally told everything was gone, but a 5News report showed one man able to retrieve some of his things.

Bill Tasic, the father of one of the military members, says that got the ball rolling.

When his daughter showed up to sift through the rubble she was eventually stopped by an insurance adjuster. Tasic's daughter was told everything was going to loaded into a dumpster and taken to a landfill.

"They just wanted to sweep it under the rug, get everything cleared out, and go from there, but its just these are families that are serving our country. They deserve to be given the same treatment that they're giving our country," said Tasic.

Mulberry Police officer, Thell Riddle, contacted Mayor Gary Baxter, who then reached out to Senator John Boozman.

"I was about at my wit's end, to be honest with you, but Senator Boozman and his representatives there in his office they came in and took the bull by the horns and really, really helped us out," said Riddle.

Boozman's office was able to prevent everything from being thrown away.

Now the things that could be saved are on the way home to families across the country.

The rest of the belongings will be shipped to the other families.