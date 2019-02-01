Muldrow Girls Stay Perfect After Beating Rivals Roland
-
Special Season Brewing In Roland
-
Northside Girls Bounce Southside To Stay Perfect
-
Roland Rolls Muldrow To Keep Undefeated Record
-
Springdale Coach Reaches Milestone
-
Morning Fire Destroys Trailer Home Where Shed Burned Earlier This Month
-
-
15-Year-Old Boy With Autism Sinks 3-Point Basket
-
Roland Student Suspended After Bringing Gun To Basketball Tournament In Sallisaw
-
Muldrow Girls Just Keep Winning
-
Arkansas Drops Fifth Game In Six Tries
-
Bentonville Man Gets 40 Years For Child Rape, Abuse
-
-
Sears Reaches 11th Hour Deal To Stay In Business
-
Beloved Oklahoma Teacher Dies In Car Crash On Hwy 64
-
Arkansas Native Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Title