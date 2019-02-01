× Streets In Fayetteville To Close Saturday For Women’s March

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Several streets will be closed intermittently Saturday to accommodate the Northwest Arkansas Women’s March & Rally.

The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 2) and continues to 2 p.m. during that time, Mountain Street between East Avenue and Block Avenue on the Fayetteville Square will close starting at 10 a.m. About 12:20 p.m., the march will move down Mountain from Block to School Avenue, then continue south on School to Rock Street.

A portion of Rock Street, west of School Avenue, will be closed temporarily during the march. Side streets along the route will be closed temporarily and will reopen as the march progresses.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and to use extreme caution in the area during that time.