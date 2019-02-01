Super Bowl Parties Happening Where You Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —If you aren't interested in hosting your own Super Bowl party this year, there's plenty to attend around the area.

The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas is hosting the First Tee Kickoff Par-Tee at Record Downtown in Bentonville on Sunday (Feb. 3). The doors open at 3:30 p.m. with local cover band Snapback performing. The event is kid-friendly, with inflatables and fun activities for children. There's also plenty of food from local restaurants Foghorns, JJ's, Jose's and Tyler's Craft BBQ.

The event is a fundraiser. Tickets are $75 or $135 for couples. Young adults ages 18-20 can get in for $25, and ages 17 and under get in free.

"This is our first big fundraiser of the year for the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas. It goes to fund our program we have for kids in Northwest Arkansas ages 5-18 teaching character building and life skills through the game of golf," Becca Godman with First Tee told 5NEWS.

