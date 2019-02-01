× Van Buren Police Arrest Pair Accused Of Aggravated Robbery

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren Police have arrested two men accused of an aggravated robbery that took place earlier this week.

Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police said Fredrick Lamart Thomas, 25, and Denny Chavez Wise, 23, were arrested and charged with felony aggravated robbery.

Van Buren Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress Monday (Jan. 28) about 4:23 p.m. near the 1300 block of Mulberry Street.

The victim told police that Thomas and Wise pointed a handgun at her and stole her prescription medications, then fled the scene, Wear said.

The pair turned themselves in to the police department on Thursday (Jan. 31). They are being held in the Crawford County Detention Center without bond.

Thomas is also being held on a parole violation charge, Wear said.