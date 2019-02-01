× Zac Brown Band To Play Walmart AMP In October

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Zac Brown Band is bringing its The Owl Tour to the Walmart AMP in October as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-award wining group will feature special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. Ticket can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com .

Members of the Zamily will have access to tickets before the general on sale through a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 5).

Both The Owl Tour and forthcoming album draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight in even the darkest of moments.

“With The Owl Tour, our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” Brown said.

“The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”