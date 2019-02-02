Birthday Cards Requested For Oklahoma WWII Vet

MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – All one World War II veteran from Marlow could want for his 93rd birthday on April 17th is mail, and his family is already trying to get cards sent to him to surprise him.

His daughter Liz Anderson said her dad Recil Troxel loves getting any kind of mail.

“He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day,” Anderson told KSWO. “When the mail is here, he’s like ‘the mail is here, we better go get the mail.’”

Troxel’s birthday is in April, but his family decided they’d try to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.

The WWII veteran is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and his family just wants to make him happy which is why they’re trying to get birthday cards sent to him.

“It makes me happy that he has something because anything that’s an enjoyment to him, is an enjoyment to me,” she said.

If you’d like to send him a card, you can mail it to 2684 North Highway 81 Marlow, Oklahoma 73055.

