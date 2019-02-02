× Arkansas Upsets #19 LSU For Third Straight SEC Win

BATON ROUGE (KFSM) – A 13-0 run early in the game set the tone as the Arkansas Razorbacks lit up Pete Maravich Assembly Center coming through with a 90-89 win.

Headed into Saturday night’s game, #19 LSU had won eighteen straight home games and hadn’t lost a conference game this season. After Arkansas was up by as much as 18, the Tigers stepped on the gas to erase the deficit and take the lead in the final minutes.

A Mason Jones jumper with 22 seconds left gave Arkansas a 90-89 lead. LSU had three shot attempts in the final seconds to win, but missed them all to snap their 10-game win streak.

The Hogs made 35-60 (58%) field goals and shot 13-24 (54%) three-pointers.

Fouls plagued the Hogs and made all the difference in LSU’s attempted comeback. The Tigers went 32-38 from the free throw line while Arkansas went 7-11.

After scoring 32 in the first matchup against the Tigers, Daniel Gafford had another hot night finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turned heads scoring 13 points in the first half alone. The freshman finished with 16 points in his 22 minutes of play.

Isaiah Joe came alive in the second half, finishing with 18 points and hitting 4-8 three-pointers. Jalen Harris (11) and Mason Jones (10) also rounded out double digit scoring for the Hogs

The next test for the Hogs will come Tuesday when the team returns to Bud Walton to host Vanderbilt. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM.