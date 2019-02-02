Dispute Over Backyard Shed To Cost Eureka Springs $40,000

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A dispute over a two-story backyard shed built near the front door of a historic house in a hilly northwest Arkansas town has been resolved with plans to move the structure.

Tom Kieklack, a lawyer representing Eureka Springs, told the City Council Monday the removal will cost the city $40,000. The city was a defendant for approving the shed’s construction.

Twyla Pease sued in November 2017 saying her neighbor, Josh Cook, built an “unsightly” shed. Her home, known as The Roundhouse for its round foundation, was built to hold a tank of coal gas used to light streets and homes.

The buildings on different elevations face different streets.

Cook’s mother-in-law, Becky Gillette, owns the house where he lives. She tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette : “The shed is coming down.”